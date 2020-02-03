Hit or Miss? Toke Makinwa Recreates Jennifer Lopez’s Versace Dress

Last September, Jennifer Lopez closed out the Versace show in a green palm-print dress, an iteration of the iconic dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys.

Her 2000s dress has been famed as one of the most iconic looks ever worn to an awards show. And the superstar returned with a redux of the dress nearly two decades later to close out Versace’s spring-summer 2020 show in Milan. And she was stunning.

Fast-forward to yesterday at the Moët & Chandon ‘A Night with the Stars; Toke Makinwa stepped out in a remake of that 2019 edition of the Versace dress, designed by the beloved Tolu Bally. And everyone can’t stop talking about it.

Check out J-Lo’s version:

And here’s how Toke recreated it:

A hot or a miss? Tell us what you think!