Hisbah bans ladies from using mobile phones, wearing sunglasses in Kaduna

In a rather worrying trend, possessing mobile phones and sunglasses have been banned on ladies and girls by officials of Hisbah in Kuriga Village under Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

A resident of the community raised the alarm over the increasing repressive activities of the religious police in the region.

He alleged that Hisbah had been ‘frustrating the lives of youths in Kuriga and often carry out severe punishment for moral failings’.

“Hisbah is punishing youths for keeping afro hair and sometimes it is accompanied with beating.

“They have also prevented women and girls from using smartphones, claiming that it is used to spread unIslamic behaviours. They are just terrorising us,” he told SaharaReporters.

Another resident of the town also said Hisbah personnel have prohibited women and girls from using sunglasses.

“They also sometimes storm houses where ceremonies are taking place and punish playing of music, dancing and any form of entertainment,” he said.

Hisbah recently made headlines for shaving off stylish haircuts of young men in Kano, arresting people for improper dressing and seizing tricycles from riders for adorning them with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenents of Islam.

See a tweet shared by the news medium below.

PHOTONEWS: Hisbah In Kano Forcefully Shave Youths For ‘Un-Islamic Hair Cuts And Mode Of Dressing’, Frequently Arrest Tricycle Riders For Adorning Their Keke With Photos Considered Obscene And Punish Youths Wearing Three Quarter Jeans For Improper Dressing https://t.co/OHfaUQyv85 pic.twitter.com/Q44HSjGKv8 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 4, 2020

