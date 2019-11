Peruzzi seemingly has unveiled Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora as his royal majesty!

The singer took to his Instagram in the early hours of today to share a closeup up photo of her, with a caption that hinted at their new relationship.

“Battery recharged! Back to work. Forever covered,” he captioned her photo. And it was all the confirmation fans needed.

See the since-deleted post below: