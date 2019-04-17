HipTV Boss Ayo Animashaun Denies Claims That Heritage Bank Has Taken Over His Network

Ayo Animashaun has taken to his Instagram to set the records straight about his legal battles with his lender Heritage Bank.
Days ago, a report surfaced that the bank took over the network because of their bad loans. Well, Animashaun says it isn’t so.
“The last few days have been interesting, to say the least. The news has been flooded with all kinds of propaganda, but I’d rather talk facts. The fact is, @Officialhiptv has not been taken over by any bank. We are open for business and running our operations as usual,” he wrote.
Adding, “Also, we ARE in court with Heritage Bank and are confident that we will find justice based on the merits of our case. A financial audit revealed that there are almost 200m worth of charges that have been fraudulently debited from our account by the bank. This same bank also debited insurance premiums from our accounts WITHOUT remitting the funds to the Insurance company, resulting in massive losses worth over N500 million, when we experienced a fire incident that should have been covered.”
And he said a lot more. See below:
