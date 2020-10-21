Hillary Clinton Tells President Buhari to Stop “Killing Young #EndSARS Protesters”

Hillary Clinton has called out President Buhari on Twitter over the shooting of young protesters in Lagos.

Recall that soldiers stormed Lekki Toll Gate, where many Nigerian Youths gathered, under the banner of #EndSARS, to protest police brutality and bad governance. And it came comes hours after the Lagos State Governor imposed a 24-hour curfew that started at 4pm.

From the videos making rounds on social media, the protesters are seen scampering to safety, with many bleeding from injuries, some reportedly dead. The number of fatalities have yet to be confirmed, but witnesses claim that more than 9 people were killed last night.

Which is the likes of Hillary Clinton has called out President Buhari on Twitter. “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters,” she tweeted, adding, “#StopNigeriaGovernment“

