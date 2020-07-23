Hillary Clinton Fictional Novel as Hulu Series to be Adapted for TV

THR has confirmed that Hulu continues has commissioned an adaptation of Hillary Clinton fictional novel into TV.

Per the outlet, the gaint streamer is teaming up with The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem to adapt Curtis Sittenfeld’s best-selling novel Rodham as a scripted drama series. It reportedly is currently in the development stage, which means it would still need a formal series order before it is to move beyond the script stage.

THR adds that Rodham was published in May and “imagines an alternative history where Hillary Rodham never marries Bill Clinton and asks what would have happened to her life, and our country, if she had made a different choice. A modern parable about choices, feminism and why the U.S. has such a complicated relationship to women in power, Rodham tells the story of an ambitious young woman developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again.”

Treem will pen the script and exec produce Rodham, which is being produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

