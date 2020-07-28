Hilary Mantel and Tsitsi Dangarembga in Running for Booker Prize

Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror and the Light has been longlisted for the Booker prize, putting the British novelist in the running to win for an unprecedented third time.

The 12 other writers who made the list and who could receive the £50,000 prize include Zimbabwe’s Tsitsi Dangarembga, Diane Cook, Avni Doshi, and many others.

Last year’s prize was shared by Margaret Atwood for “The Testaments” and Bernardine Evaristo for “Girl, Woman, Other,” after the judges decided to split the prize. A shortlist will be announced in September, and the winning title will be unveiled in November.

The full longlist is: Diane Cook, “The New Wilderness”

Tsitsi Dangarembga, “This Mournable Body”

Avni Doshi, “Burnt Sugar”

Gabriel Krauze, “Who They Was”

Hilary Mantel, “The Mirror and the Light”

Colum McCann, “Apeirogon”

Maaza Mengiste, “The Shadow King”

Kiley Reid, “Such a Fun Age”

Brandon Taylor, “Real Life”

Anne Tyler, “Redhead by the Side of the Road”

Douglas Stuart, “Shuggie Bain”

Sophie Ward, “Love and Other Thought Experiments”

C Pam Zhang, “How Much of These Hills Is Gold”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

