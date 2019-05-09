Hilary Duff Reveals Engagement to Matthew Koma

Congratulations to Hilary Duff!

The actress took to her Instagram today to announce her engagement to Matthew Koma. “He asked me to be his wife,” she captioned a photo of her and Koma smiling. And on her ring is the sparkly diamond engagement ring.

And in his own post, Koma said, “I asked my best friend to marry me.”

This comes two years after the couple started dating.

In June 2018, she announced that she and the musician were expecting their first child, and in October, she gave birth to their daughter, Banks Violet Bai.

Duff was previously married to retired professional hockey player Mike Comrie. They share a 7-year-old son, Luca, together.

See her post below: