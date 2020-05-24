Hilary Duff Calls Out Trolls Who Accused Her of Child Trafficking: ‘Disgusting!’

Hilary Duff has finally addressed the rumours making rounds that she is partaking in sex trafficking.

The slanderous campaign began after she shared an Instagram Story of her kids’ photos, which has now been deleted. In the clip, she showed a picture of her son—Luca Cruz (8)—laying down nude. However, she covered up his body parts in her video.

It wasn’t long before a people accused her of trafficking her own child, and this soon became a trending topic.

Now, the actress responded to the accusations. “Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting…..,” she began her tweet on Saturday morning. “Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby.”

Her rep also issued a statement. “Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots. Hilary’s own post this morning is all that needs to be said on the matter,” the statement read, per E! News. “Everyone who knows Hilary is fully aware what an amazing mom she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with this much time on their hands used their energy to solve real problems in the world.”

Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting….. whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) May 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

