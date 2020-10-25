Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Are Expecting Their Second Child

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Are Expecting Their Second Child

Congratulations to Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma!

The actress took to her Instagram yesterday to reveal that they are expecting their second child together. “We are growing!!! Mostly me,” Duff captioned the video. And her singer husband also posted the same clip on his own Instagram account, writing, “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021.”

The couple got married in a private ceremony in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Banks Violet Bair, in 2018. Duff also has an 8-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Check their video below:

We are growing!!! Mostly me …

