Hilarious Moment Lamar Odom Got His Pubic Area Manscaped

ukamaka

So, Lamar Odom had his pubes shaved recently and the video is making rounds on the internet.

From the video shared on Instagram by the clinic where he had the procedure done, the former basketballer is apparently nervous and so held fast onto the hand of a woman, who comforted and supported him as he got his pubic hair removed with a laser device.

And that’s not all the job he got done; the former husband of Khloe Kardashian also got some ‘permanent’ bald head job done at the clinic.

See the videos below:

