Higuain strikes as Juve edge Inter to go top of Serie A

Juventus ended Inter Milan’s perfect record in Serie A and took over top spot as Gonzalo Higuain’s late strike earned a 2-1 victory in a rip-roaring clash at the San Siro on Sunday.

The Argentine striker, on as a substitute, applied a clinical finish to a flowing move in the 80th minute.

Paulo Dybala had fired Maurizio Sarri’s Juve side in front after four minutes but Inter, who had won all six of their matches before Sunday’s clash, levelled in the 18th minute when Matthijs de Ligt was adjudged to have handled in the area.

The in-form Lautaro Martinez converted the spot kick to raise the decibel levels at the San Siro.

But Juve carved out the best chances with Cristiano Ronaldo denied by keeper Samir Handanovic and then had a goal ruled out for offside before the break.

Sarri sent on Higuain and Rodrigo Bentancur as Juve chased a winner in the second half and the changes worked to perfection.

Just when it was beginning to look as if the sides would have to settle for a point, Juve worked the ball forward and, after Ronaldo and Bentancur exchanged passes, Higuain was freed to slot home the winner in lethal fashion.

Juventus moved top with 19 points to Inter’s 18 and it was a deserved victory in an absorbing contest.

Atalanta have 16 points in third after their impressive start continued with a 3-1 home victory over Lecce.

Fourth-placed Napoli, on 13 points, were held 0-0 at Torino while AS Roma, fifth with 12, drew 1-1 at home to Cagliari.