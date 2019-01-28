Higuain Makes Chelsea Debut in FA Cup Win, Palace Stun Spurs

New signing Gonzalo Higuain made his Chelsea debut on Sunday in the 3-0 FA Cup win over fourth-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Argentinian striker was signed on loan until the end of the season from Juventus on Wednesday.

Higuain, 31, was in action for 82 minutes as Maurizio Sarri’s men outclassed their lower league opponent for a 10th straight FA Cup win.

The former Real Madrid and Napoli player was unable to get on the scoresheet – after Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi got the goals on the night – but Blues faithful would be pleased with his movement in and around the goal area.

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur suffered their second defeat in English knockout football in a matter of days as they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Connor Wickham gave the Eagles, 29 points adrift of Spurs in the Premier League, a ninth-minute lead before a penalty by former Tottenham winger Andros Townsend made it 2-0.

Kieran Trippier missed a penalty before half-time, while stand-in striker Fernando Llorente wasted numerous opportunities as Mauricio Pochettino’s injury-ravaged side continue to fall apart.