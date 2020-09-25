Highsnobiety Says It’ll No Longer Cover Tory Lanez’s Music After Rapper Dropped New Album

Tory Lanez dropped a 19-track album last night mere weeks after he reportedly shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

While Megan has openly spoken about the horror she endured at the hands of the Canadian rapper shot her, he refused to address the accusation. Instead, he has released a new album which many people have termed misogynistic.

And it is why Highsnobiety has announced that they will no longer cover anything that has to do with him or his music.

Here’s what they posted on their Instagram:

This is the last time we will cover Tory Lanez.⁠

⁠

The rapper just added to his list of disgraceful behavior by dropping the most toxic album of the year. He recently became an music industry pariah after Megan Thee Stallion revealed that he shot her during an incident that led to his arrest on July 12. However, rather than publicly apologizing to Megan or addressing the issue, he released an album instead, using the media attention from the shooting to promote his work. ⁠

⁠

Lanez’s moves are particularly sickening considering the proximity to this week’s ruling on the murder of Breonna Taylor. In 1962, Malcolm X said that “the most disrespected person in America is the black woman.” Taylor’s memory has been used to sell magazines, get clicks, and win political favor. And yet, the police officers responsible for her death were not brought to justice. ⁠

⁠

Lanez has used the same logic to promote his album, exploiting the trauma enacted on Black women for financial and cultural gain, while refusing to protect them or acknowledge their culpability. And that’s why you’ll never see him on our website or social platforms again.⁠

