‘Highly-placed Corrupt Persons Plotting to Flee’ – Magu

Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that some highly-placed individuals undergoing corruption probe and on the commission’s watch-list in Kwara State have procured forged police report to apply for another international passport to escape from the country.

The EFCC boss, who made this revelation through the Ilorin Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr. Isyaku Sharu, who on his behalf received the Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kwara State Command, Edith Onymenam, took advantage of the visit to submit particulars of individuals on its watch-list and under investigations in the state to the command, Guardian writes.

Magu said that the need to familiarise the NIS with the particulars of such personalities under investigation became necessary following intelligence information at the disposal of the commission that some highly-placed individuals undergoing corruption probe and on the commission’s watch-list in the state have procured forged police report with which they plan to apply for another international passport to flee the country.

Onymenam commended the anti-graft body for the existing cordial relationship between the two agencies, saying: “I am delighted to be here this morning. We have an existing relationship already. I am here to see that the relationship is well cemented. I want to see your support.

“My office will also give you support as well. If there is anything you want from my office, I will equally do that.”

She said there was no cause for alarm, assuring that the suspects would not get another international passport.