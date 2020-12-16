High Spirits and Good Music at Ada Ehi’s Listening Session

Soul lifting gospel Artiste, Ada Ehi gathered among friends, fans and entertainment influencers in a night of great music and conversations in her ‘BORN OF GOD album listening session, with all covid measures and guidelines duly followed.

In what will yet become one of her best projects, The ‘Born of God’ album listening session saw influencers from all walks of life in attendance including songstress Waje, Bolanle Olukanni of Ndani TV and Limoblaze who was also featured on the Album.

An ever-smiling and ever radiant Ada shared that all the songs on the album are close to her heart and her ultimate wish is that they strengthen the spirit, provoke people to pick up their bible especially after such a difficult year as 2020.

The singer|songwriter believes that everyone has a testimony despite life’s gruelling challenges. ‘if you look closely at your life you will see the signature of God and you will testify. I have always wanted something that will inspire people, joy, happiness, gratitude, togetherness.”

With this project set for release in a few days, Ada Ehi has grown from not just a regular gospel artiste, but a pioneer and leader of a generation of young people who really love God and crave for expression. So no, Gospel singer, Ada Ehi, is not an average Nigerian gospel music artiste, she is a phenomenon to reckon with musically.

See the photos:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

