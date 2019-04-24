‘He’s Our Grandson’ – Jigawa Monarch Defends Atiku

An official of the Dutse emirate council in Jigawa State has declared that the mother of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is from the state.

The royal father, who sought anonymity, said Atiku’s mother was the daughter of late Abdullahi from Jigawar Sarki in Jigawa.

Speaking with reporters in Dutse, the state capital, the monarch said he craved anonymity because the issue of Atiku’s origin had been politicised.

His take comes after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had alleged that Atiku was ineligible to contest the presidential election as he ‘is not a citizen of Nigeria’.

While countering a petition filed by Atiku to challenge the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 election, the ruling party argued that the former vice president was born on November 25, 1946 in Jada, Adamawa state, which was then in Northern Cameroon.

The monarch has however dismissed the point raised by the APC, saying the former vice-president is a bona fide Nigerian.

“As a royal father in Jigawa, I don’t want my name to be mentioned because they have politicised the whole issue,” he said.

“However, I can confirm that the late Mrs Kande was from Dutse and her uncle, Adamu Ma’aruf, was the chief imam of Dutse Central Mosque until he died five years after the creation of the state in 1991.”

Atiku had dismissed the claims of the APC, saying those who made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world should have their origins questioned, not his.