‘He’s on his own’ – Reps abandon lawmaker over Buhari impeachment

The House of Representatives on Sunday rejected one of its members’ call for impeachment processes to commence against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Hon. Kingsley Chinda, representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in Rivers State at the House of Representatives had earlier on Sunday, in a press release, called on Nigerians irrespective of political party, tribe, or religion to compel their representatives to commence impeachment process against the president over the state of the nation.

This comes a week after the House resolved to summon the President over the rising cases of insecurity in the country.

However, House spokesman Hon. Benjamin Kalu described Chinda’s call as the “opinion of a single member of the opposition party in the house.”

He said calls for impeachment were not logical as the President is yet to appear before the House to explain what his administration is doing to address the security issue.

“If this call came post-President’s visit for the failure to dialogue well enough in securing solutions or due to his inability to put our positions to use, it would appear logical,” Kalu said.

“Unfortunately, this call is not only illogical, it appears as a tool mischievously thrown up to disrupt the agenda of the coming visit with all it sets out to achieve in the spirit of nation-building which remains the mantra of the 9th Assembly and is considered a joint task.”

