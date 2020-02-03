‘He’s not a Christian’ – Fani-Kayode reveals real name of man who tried to bomb Winners’ Chapel

As reactions continue to trail the attempted bombing of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, at the weekend in Kaduna, Femi Fani-Kayode has said the arrested terrorist is a Muslim of Fulani heritage and not a Christian as is claimed in the media.

Fani-Kayode, a two-time minister, dismissed reports that the alleged bomber’s name is Nathaniel Samuel, insisting the suspect’s real name is Mohammed Nasiru Sani.

Taking to Twitter, he said:

“If anyone really believes that the individual that attempted to plant a bomb in Winners Chapel, Kaduna is a Christian and that his real name is Nathaniel Tanko they need to have their heads examined. He is actually a Hausa Fulani Muslim and his real name is Mohammed Nasiru Sani.”

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested a suspect with improvised explosive devices (IED) at the Living Faith Church, Sabon Tasha, Chickun Local Government area of Kaduna State

Some worshipers at the church said that the suspect was apprehended after dropping a bag in the church and sneaked out.

They said the man was later traced to the church toilet where he was caught holding a remote control and was subsequently handed over to the police.