He’s Here! Davido Shares First Photo of His Son With Chioma Avril Rowland

Congratulations to Davido and Chioma Avril Rowland!

The singer has taken to his Instagram to announce the arrival of their son who they have now named, “David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adelek Jr.”

“OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!!,” he captioned the post of him holding their adorable new bundle who was born in London.

And this heartwarming update comes hours after he announced that Chioma had gone into labor.

Check out the post below:

