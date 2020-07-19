He’s got to stay now – Arteta hopes Cup win will keep Aubameyang

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be “convinced we are going in the right direction” after the Gunners beat holders Manchester City 2-0 to book their place in the FA Cup final.

Aubameyang scored both goals as Arsenal beat City 2-0 at Wembley. His current contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Earlier this month, Arteta said he hoped the Gabon international “will be here for a long time”.

“I think everyone has good moments and bad moments, the way he looks at it when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced,” said Arteta.

“But if he can see the success and direction we are taking, it is the right one, I think he’ll be more positive about it. Big players get criticism when things don’t work. But he showed today on the pitch – not talking – what he can do.”

Arsenal will face Chelsea or Manchester United in the FA Cup final on 1 August.

