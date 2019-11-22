‘He’s getting Kung-fu lessons’ – Hilarious reactions as MC Oluomo inks deal with Chinese

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Ayinde, popularly known as MC Oluomo, is back in the headlines on social media.

MC Oluomo is recently seen signing some documents with some Chinese nationals – and as alwaya, this has caused a buzz on social media.

In the viral photo which emerged on social media on Wednesday evening, Oluomo was seen with the Chinese nationals believed to the management of O-Pay, owners of O-Ride a motorcycle hailing service in Lagos and Sonlink, a motorcycle manufacturing company.

Journalist and supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Ogundamisi was one of those who have shared the photo on his page with a hilarious caption that has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

He captioned:

“Levels NURTW rebranded. “MC Oluomo signing a bilateral trade agreement with a Chinese firm.”

Some Nigerians have been reacting to the photo, with typically hilarious comments.

Check out some of the comments below.

Look closely and realise that is just Opay officials paying money to the lagos landlord for smooth operations of their bike hailing business, more like settle the Oga at the Top and no more harassment. — Ona Edose (@EdoseOna) November 21, 2019

It's beyond a gbèrò level now, he's gone international 😁 — Olúkáyọ̀dé (@Kaycious) November 21, 2019

on the word BILATERAL TRADE AGREEMENT, can an individual sign BILATERAL AGREEMENT? for himself, his company or Nigeria or what? just curious ooo. — Themhithayour (@OdunbakuT) November 21, 2019

May be the Chinese wants to start giving agberos Kung-Fu lessons 🤦‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️ Lagosians are in for it! — JD (@MrBoboOmotayo) November 21, 2019