He’s done great – Berbatov wants United to keep Ighalo

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov said he hopes the club will reach an agreement with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua over Odion Ighalo’s loan deal.

Ighalo joined Manchester United from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan in January, and has been a hit after scoring four goals in eight appearances.

His temporary deal is set to expire at the end of this month with the former Watford striker expected to return to China on Monday for the start of the new season.

Amid the uncertainty over his future, Berbatov has opined that United extending Ighalo’s contract is a necessity.

“It is looking like Ighalo will be going back to China, but hopefully, for United’s sake they can agree on an extension,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“He deserves it, he has done great at United and he surprised many people with how he played in such a short time.

“I’m sure he wants to stay, but now it’s about if the two teams can come to an understanding, but it’s also a money factor as they will offer him a lot of money to go back.”

Ighalo has made it clear he would like to stay on at the club he supported as a boy, but Shenhua are keen to get him back and have even reportedly tabled an eye-popping £400,000 per week deal to keep him on.

