Herrera admits Pogba could win ballon d’Or

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba “has everything” to win the Ballon d’Or in the future, his former team-mate Ander Herrera has said.

The Paris St-Germain midfielder is preparing to face his old club in their Champions League lavish group game on Tuesday.

Herrera, 31, who left Old Trafford in 2019, said: “There is no other like him – one on one, box to box.

“He has everything to win the Ballon d’Or if his club fights for major trophies.”

World cup winner Pogba, 27, has made four appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring once in a 3-0 win over Brighton in the League Cup fourth round.

Herrera moved on after winning four trophies in five years at United and the Spaniard says the current side is more “mature” than the one he played in.

“There is a lot of talent, more consistent” Herrera said. “Also with [midfielder] Bruno Fernandes, they have definitely improved.

“United are progressing. They have signed the right players, I don’t think they are going backwards.”

Manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer announced that Fernandes would captain the Red Devils for the glamour tie.

