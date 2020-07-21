Hero to Zero: World Cup winner Gotze voted Germany’s biggest disappointment

Germany’s 2014 World Cup final hero against Argentina, Mario Gotze, has been voted the ‘biggest disappointment’ of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season by his fellow players.

Gotze endured a frustrating spell on the sidelines, making just 15 league appearances for Borussia Dortmund with the majority of them coming from the bench.

The 28-year-old is now a free agent following his release from Dortmund and is looking for a new club.

The former Bayern Munich star earned 30 per cent of the vote for biggest ‘disappointment amongst players’ as voted by his peers.

Ex-Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel, who joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer earlier this month, finished in second place for the award with 11.5 per cent, while former Premier League stars Salomon Kalou and Philippe Coutinho finished in the top five.

Meanwhile, Gotze’s ex-team-mate Jadon Sancho finished in second place for the ‘best outfield player’ of the year award by the Bundesliga players.

Sancho finished behind Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, who scored 34 goals in 31 league matches this term.

The best goalkeeper award was picked up by Bayern’s Manuel Neuer while biggest surprise amongst players went to Neuer’s club team-mate Alphonso Davies.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick won the best manager of the year award, with former Hertha Berlin coach Jurgen Klinsmann, who stepped down after just 10 weeks in the role, was named worst manager of the year.

Bundesliga players also voted for the best player, league and manager in world football. Lionel Messi won best player in the world with 54.8 per cent of the vote, miles ahead of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (12.6 per cent).

Ex-Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp, now a Premier League winner with Liverpool, won the best manager in the world award, according to the Bundesliga playing staff, with the Premier League voted the best league in the world.

Also, the majority of Bundesliga players (54.6 per cent) say they do not miss international matches following the cancellation of Euro 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

