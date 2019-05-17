Here’s Why The Game Has Stopped Posting Daily Nipsey Hussle Tributes

The Game has finally stopped barraging his fans with daily Nipsey Hussle tributes and he is not happy about this decision.

Recall that the Los Angeles rapper was devasted when his colleague Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside of his Marathon clothing store on March 31. Following his death, The Game posted a series of emotional tributes to the late rapper on Instagram. At first, folks enjoyed them, but soon many reminded him that he never mourned his own father that way.

Now he’s decided it’s time to stop the posts.

“I woke up today with a bunch of mixed emotions as sometimes we as humans do,” he started his lengthy post. “My 1st thought was to find another inspiring picture of Nip & post it because I know there are thousands, maybe millions of you who use it & the messages below it as daily motivation. Then I thought, for his wife & family most of who follow me… might be saddened by the constant reminders not just on my page but everywhere they look online & on social media making it harder for them to find peace.”

The Game first started #OneNipPostADayTillFadeAway in April, dedicating a lot of his energy to showing just how much Nip meant to everyone. “I didn’t think of how its consistency would make those closest to him feel as my posts have a long reach,” he continued. “In no way shape or form did posting my n***a daily do anything for me outside of making it harder for even myself to accept the reality of his passing.”

See his post below: