Here’s What People Think of Jeff Bezos and Wife’s Impending Divorce

Everyone is talking about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie’s impending divorce.

In case you missed it: Bezos, who is one of the world’s richest men, announced today that they have decided to divorce after 25 years of marriage.

This news came as a surprise to many people, and this is because Bezos’s stake in Amazon is worth more than $130 billion. While the parents to four children plan to remain “cherished friends,” as well as “partners” in ventures and projects, many people can’t help but wonder how their divorce proceeding will go. And this is because this divorce could become the most expensive in history, given the complexities of marital law.

And here’s what folks are saying on Twitter:

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos are divorcing. He is about to find out it's cheaper to keep her. pic.twitter.com/vXf2ngAynI — Sherri Shavon (@sherrishavon) January 9, 2019

Jeff Bezos' net worth just crashed by 50% — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 9, 2019

Everyone's 1st reaction to the Jeff Bezos tweet on his divorce was the same…right? — Dominic Chu (@TheDomino) January 9, 2019

Getting a divorce can feel like winning the lottery…and sometimes it’s a not a metaphor. #JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/J1ga2LKV4f — Drew Jordan (@DrewIsTalkward) January 9, 2019

World’s richest person, Jeff Bezos, and his wife MacKenzie are divorcing. Bezos is worth $137 billion, if the couple split their fortune equally from the divorce, MacKenzie will get about $69 bill, making her the world’s richest woman. pic.twitter.com/hDHUHFwCRT — Paul Olarewaju (@Consecratedp) January 9, 2019

Jeff Bezos’s wife after her divorce payout: pic.twitter.com/MmF3HlUX5S — Slim Belushi (@AmazonCan) January 9, 2019