Here’s the Newest Trailer of “Captain Marvel” That Has Got Everyone Talking

Fans finally have the opportunity to see what make Captain Marvel a superhero.

The latest trailer of the film which follows the life of American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers debuted on ESPN during the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, so that fans can see the extent of her character.

She is believed to be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in the trailer opened with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) parking her motorcycle at a bar and meeting S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to stop an alien invasion from getting worse.

It also shows more of Jude Law’s role as a Kree warrior.

The movie is set in the 1990s, decades before Thanos wiped out half of the universe’s population in Avengers: Infinity War. Judging by that movie’s mid-credits scene, Carol may be the universe’s only hope. As Nick marvels in the new trailer, “I’ve never seen anything like her.” Watch the trailer below: