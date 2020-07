Taraji P. Henson shows out anytime she pulls up in the neighbourhood.

The actress and mother of one flaunted her ‘pull game’ on Instagram as she shared a picture of herself in a monster truck, seven thousand pounds of pure steel.

The ‘What Men Want’ star who was dressed in a white tank top and cargo pants captioned the photo;

“Pull up in 7000lbs of bullet proof steel!!!!! @xzibit”

And that’s how you show up and show out!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook