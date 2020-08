Nollywood resident ‘Zaddy’, RMD sure knows how to unwind on the weekends.

Th 59-year-old grandpa shared some of the things that make for a perfect end of the week where he is concerned.

Like a quintessential gentleman, a good hardcover book, fine wine, music (jazz, highlife or soft rock), fine weather, fruits and a little extra something makes for a perfect unwinding after a busy week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook