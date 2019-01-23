Here’s How Our Favourite Stars Reacted to Their Oscar Nominations

“This and coffee really helped us wake up this morning!” Miller quipped, adding on a more serious note, “The message of being so inclusive and that anyone can see themselves on the screen is something that I think a lot of people have connected to. … The fact that anyone can find something they can personally connect to is the embodiment of what we were hoping to say with the inclusive message that started with Stan Lee.” “And to do that in a way that feels like we were pushing the medium in new directions is really gratifying. We took a lot of creative risks,” added Lord, saying that the filmmakers were on a group text to talk this morning — and it involved a lot of emojis. “Animators only speak in graphic images.”

The film’s directors — Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman — also shared stories of their nomination morning. “We’ve had a group text for the run of the production,” said Ramsey, adding that the morning was filled with texts like “OMG.” Added Rothman, “My dad is figuring out how to group FaceTime my family.” Meanwhile, some lucky second graders will be spending the day at Los Angeles’ Natural History Museum with Persichetti. “I’m a chaperone for my son’s trip,” he reported.