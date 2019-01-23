Here’s How Our Favourite Stars Reacted to Their Oscar Nominations

Yesterday, the full list of nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards was released, and lucky stars whose works were recognised have spoken.
Check out their reactions, as shared by THR:
Bradley Cooper: Best actor, best adapted screenplay nominee and producer of best picture nominee for ‘A Star Is Born’
“Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there — in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal — the way films have made me feel since I was a kid. When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance, so to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel something deep — that simple human thing, that we need each other — and for the Academy to recognize that this morning, I just am so grateful.”
Mahershala Ali: Best supporting actor nominee for ‘Green Book’
“I’d like to thank the Academy for recognizing my work along with the extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees. I was so fortunate to have collaborators in Viggo Mortensen and Peter Farrelly and I’d like to congratulate them on their nominations. Through Dr. Donald Shirley, I had the gift of navigating circumstances as a profound, gifted, complicated genius. A man who had experiences and a combination of qualities that I had yet to see on film. I’m tremendously grateful for the lessons I learned through both his struggles and successes. I sincerely hope Dr. Shirley’s music and his unique contribution to our culture continues to be discovered, shared and appreciated.”
Amy Adams: Best supporting actress nominee for ‘Vice’
“Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition. It is an honor to be nominated for a film that I loved making. I am grateful to Adam [McKay] for writing such rich material and for creating such a wonderful work environment. I also want to congratulate the other nominees, my castmembers, the crew and everyone who worked so hard on this film!”
“Working on The Favourite alongside my brilliant friends Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and the whole cast was nothing short of incredible. I was grateful every day and am honored by this nomination. Yorgos [Lanthimos] created a palace for us all to play in. I am forever indebted to him and the whole team that brought this insane vision to life. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their invaluable support, and thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work.”
Regina King: Best supporting actress nominee for ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
“Wow, wow, wow. The word I keep coming back to is ‘proud.’ Proud of our cast and crew with all the work we put into this amazing, yet still timely story. I’m grateful to Barry Jenkins for creating this beautiful role out of the great James Baldwin’s words. Collaborating with Barry has been a highlight of my career, and this recognition is icing on the cake! And thank you to the Academy!”
Rachel Weisz: Best supporting actress nominee for ‘The Favourite’
“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing The Favourite in so many categories. I’m immensely proud to be part of it and to be nominated in the company of such talented women. Congratulations to my incredible fellow actors Emma [Stone] and Olivia [Colman], our brilliant director Yorgos [Lanthimos] and to everyone who participated in the making of this extraordinary film. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their unwavering support and for having the guts to make a film with three complex female protagonists.”
Alfonso Cuaron: Best director, best original screenplay, best cinematography nominee and producer of best picture nominee for ‘Roma’
The Roma helmer was just landing in London when the nominations were announced. He was on the phone with his son, talking about his homework. “I was about to hang up, and at the end he says, ‘And congratulations,'” says Cuaron. The filmmaker adds that seeing both Yalitza Aparicio and Marina De Tavira earn acting nominations was “the thing that made me the happiest.” He says: “It’s very well-deserved because they are the heart of the film. Yalitza’s humanity is what can convey whatever emotional meaning the film has to the audiences.”
Spike Lee: Best director, best adapted screenplay nominee and producer of best picture nominee ‘BlacKkKlansman’
“It’s not something I’ve done in a long time. It was new,” says Spike Lee with a laugh of getting up to watch the nominations. He was joined by his wife and kids (and dog Ginger) to watch the nominations. “We were all in the bed together and we were jumping up and down. It was a good day and my phone is blowing up.” Lee’s film earned six noms, including his first for directing and best picture. He spoke with much of his crew Tuesday morning and also Adam Driver, who was nominated for best supporting actor. “He’s shooting Star Wars in London, where they stopped production and the first AD assembled the cast and crew to congratulate Adam,” says Lee. “Today is filled with love, but at the same time, I was watching the news before it came on and I can’t think about the 800,000 Americans who are now living in a desperate time, and I think this film deals directly with that and all the other crazy shit that’s happened in this country since ‘Agent Orange’ [President Donald Trump] got to the White House.”
Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman: Producers of best animated feature nominee ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’
“This and coffee really helped us wake up this morning!” Miller quipped, adding on a more serious note, “The message of being so inclusive and that anyone can see themselves on the screen is something that I think a lot of people have connected to. … The fact that anyone can find something they can personally connect to is the embodiment of what we were hoping to say with the inclusive message that started with Stan Lee.” “And to do that in a way that feels like we were pushing the medium in new directions is really gratifying. We took a lot of creative risks,” added Lord, saying that the filmmakers were on a group text to talk this morning — and it involved a lot of emojis. “Animators only speak in graphic images.”
The film’s directors — Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman — also shared stories of their nomination morning. “We’ve had a group text for the run of the production,” said Ramsey, adding that the morning was filled with texts like “OMG.” Added Rothman, “My dad is figuring out how to group FaceTime my family.” Meanwhile, some lucky second graders will be spending the day at Los Angeles’ Natural History Museum with Persichetti. “I’m a chaperone for my son’s trip,” he reported.
Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele: Producers of best picture nominee ‘BlacKkKlansman’
“We are honored by the Academy’s recognition for BlacKkKlansman and the work Spike [Lee], Adam Driver, Terence Blanchard, Barry Alexander Brown and our entire cast and crew gave in bringing Ron Stallworth’s life to screen. More than 40 years later, this story of courage in the face of hatred is sadly still relevant today. Because of this, we knew from the very beginning that there was only one person who could helm this film: Spike Lee. It’s hard to believe this is the first time Spike’s brilliant work has been nominated for directing and best picture, but at this moment in our history, it seems fitting the spotlight is on Spike Lee.”
Nicholas Britell: Best original score nominee for ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
“This means more than I can say,” Britell said, explaining that he had already talked with Beale Street director Barry Jenkins. “I’m so profoundly grateful to Barry … and our whole Beale Street team. I said how much I love him, and thank you. I was somewhat incoherent.” He had also heard from others from the film, including producers Jeremy Kleiner and Adele Romanski. Having also composed the score for Vice, Britell also spoke with director Adam McKay. “I was very excited for Adam and the Vice team.”
Barry Jenkins: Best adapted screenplay nominee for ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
“It’s such an honor to be in the company of peers and legends I admire. And even more, it fills my heart to have James Baldwin’s name and work associated with the Academy I’m proud to be a member of. On behalf of the Beale Street family, my endless thanks to the Academy for once again acknowledging me, my friends and James Baldwin.”
“It’s overwhelming,” Blanchard said of his first Oscar nomination, adding that it’s especially meaningful coming from fellow filmmakers. The composer related that director Spike Lee “called me, screaming. We had a great talk about how it all started. I’m truly happy for everyone. [Nominated editor Barry Alexander Brown], Spike — we have been working together for 30 years. This was a culmination of all of our efforts. It truly feels that way. It’s been about family and doing the best work possible, and I truly appreciate the relationships. I just feel blessed to be inspired by creative people with great minds.”