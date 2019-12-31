Here are the 141 Albums that Defined this Decade

The Brooklyn Vegan has published a comprehensive list of the 141 albums they believe defined the 2010s. And this includes Beyonce’s Beyonce, Rihanna’s ANTI, Nicki Minaj The Pinkprint, Janelle Monae’s The ArchAndroid, and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

Check out what they said about Monae, Minaj, and Cardi’s albums:

Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint (Young Money/Cash Money/Republic, 2014)

“Monster” solidified Nicki Minaj as one of the decade’s most distinct new rappers, but it wasn’t until The Pinkprint that she turned in a masterful album that combined her knacks for rap, pop, and R&B and was worthy of being deemed a classic.

Janelle Monae – The ArchAndroid (Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic/Bad Boy, 2010)

Before “alt-R&B,” before Rihanna covered Tame Impala and every indie artist covered Frank Ocean, there was The ArchAndroid, the momentous debut album from Janelle Monae. Janelle featured psych-pop lifers of Montreal on the album, and made her own psychedelic classic with “Mushrooms & Roses.” The Big Boi-featuring “Tightrope” was as groovy as anything on the Big Boi album from that same year, and Janelle made her own OutKast-y song with the great, “Bombs Over Baghdad”-esque “Cold War.” She also channelled Bowie, Prince, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, George Clinton, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, and tons of others into this album that seamlessly hopped between R&B, soul, rap, funk, rock, psychedelia, art pop and more. In some ways, The ArchAndroid predicted the genre-crossing path that music as a whole would take throughout the 2010s, and it’s impossible to talk about this decade’s musical cross pollination without mentioning that this album did it first. Like Bowie, Janelle proudly wore her influences on her sleeves and paid direct homage to her heroes, and she still does so to this day. But also like Bowie, she managed to do all of that while cultivating a persona that was uniquely her own. And it’s all laid out on her first and still-best album The ArchAndroid.

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy (Atlantic, 2018)

The world is littered with talentless stars and with uncharismatic virtuosos, but every once in a while we’re gifted with someone like Cardi B, who was born to be a star and who just so happens to be impeccable at her craft. Once “Bodak Yellow” swept the nation, it wasn’t a question if Cardi would achieve stardom but when. And even though her success was a given, we’ve still seen great potential tainted by botched album rollouts, so it’s no small feat that Cardi’s official debut album neared perfection. There are no songs where she sounds out of her comfort zone, no throwaway radio bait, no filler, no out-of-place favors from big-name guests (if anything, Cardi quickly eclipsed nearly every guest on the album); it’s just a consistently great album that proves Cardi has lyrical depth and a grasp on a wide variety of music. Of its 13 songs, at least ten of them feel like moment-defining singles. “Bodak Yellow” was the song of 2017, “I Like It” — which helped open up English-speaking audiences to the already-rich world of Latin trap — was the song of 2018, and even those two can’t overshadow the many other memorable songs. It was an album that felt like a classic upon arrival, and that feeling has only strengthened since.

