Herdsmen rob farmer, gang-rape his daughter in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested two herdsmen for allegedly robbing and defiling a teenager.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday, revealed that the suspects – Abu Adamu and Muhammadu Aliyu – were arrested after a distress call received by the police at Ewekoro Divisional Headquarters around 1am.

Oyeyemi said the armed herdsmen had invaded a farm settlement at Afowowa Gbelu village in Ewekoro, attacking a family residing in the farm settlement.

According to him, the suspects ransacked the house of one Aminat Okeshola and made away with cash of N140,000.

He said they later took a 16-year-old daughter of the family to the cassava plantation and took turns to defile her.

Policemen from Ewekoro division went to the farm settlement, combed the entire area and arrested two of the suspects who hid in a nearby bush at the sight of the policemen.

The third suspect with them reportedly escaped.

“The two arrested suspects were immediately identified by the victims,” Oyeyemi said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the herdsmen have always been passing through the farm settlement with their cattle in the day time before they came back to strike on the fateful day.”

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, ordered that the fleeing member of the gang be tracked down and arrested and the case be transferred to the State CIID for investigation and prosecution.

