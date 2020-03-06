Herdsmen raid Benue community, sack traditional ruler

Suspected herdsmen on Thursday attacked the Mbanyiar community and chased away the acting District Head of Mbawa in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State from his house.

The herdsmen, who were said to be heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, also allegedly raped some female members of the traditional ruler’s family and destroyed crops stored in the barn.

The acting District Head Tyoor Oliver Chado, who spoke to newsmen, said the herdsmen last week also invaded the area and killed domestic animals including goats, pigs and chickens and took others away, ThisDay writes.

He said the herdsmen, who were about 11 in number, attacked his home around 2 am, but he was able to escape.

According to him, his wife and two of his in-laws were tortured by the herdsmen who also destroyed his farm crops.

“Since the incident happened, I have not seen my wife and the two other in-laws, but the Livestock Guard who have gone to the area told me they were tortured and raped, but not killed.

“I have reported the matter to the police and sent transport to go and convey them back to Daudu where I am now taking refuge,” he noted.

He further said the herdsmen also uprooted their cassava and used the melon and yam from his barn to feed their animals.

“The herdsmen are settled in Uvir, in Mbabai, and they usually come from there to attack our people. When they came last week, they chased away my people at Tse-Agudu and settled there. Tse-Agudu is less than a kilometre from my house,” he added.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Benue State Command, Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she was yet to receive report of the attack.