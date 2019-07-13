‘Herdsmen’ Kill Daughter of Afenifere’s Chairman

Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, a leader of Afenifere, Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, was shot dead in Ore, Ondo state, on Friday.

PUNCH quoted Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Afenifere, as saying the group received information that bandits suspected to be herdsmen were responsible for the killing.

According to Odumakin, the 58-year-old woman was heading to Ore junction from Akure, Ondo state, when she was attacked.

“We have confirmed the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin (58), daughter of our leader, Chief Fasoranti,” he was quoted to have said.

“Witness accounts say she died of gunshots from herdsmen who shot her at Ore junction in Ondo state earlier today.

“She was coming from Akure when the armed herdsmen came from the bush to attack her and other vehicles.

“Her domestic staff in the car with her also sustained gunshots. This is one death too many and a clear we-can-take-it-no-more death.”

The development comes at a time of heightened tension in the country over the mayhem perpetrated by marauding herdsmen.

Afenifere had earlier warned that the Yoruba would no longer tolerate murders and mayhem on its people by herdsmen.