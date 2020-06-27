herdsman

Herdsmen kidnap 9, demand N100m ransom

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly abducted nine passengers aboard a commercial vehicle along lsua highway in Akoko South East area of Ondo State.

It is understood that the abductors have demanded N100m ransom from the families of the victims, who were travelling from Abuja to Lago

The victims were said to be aboard a Toyota Sienna space bus when they were ambushed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

They were reportedly marched into the forest by their abductors after their vehicle was stopped on the highway.

The state police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident, said one of the victims has been rescued. He however did not say if any ransom was paid.

Ikoro said police detectives in the state were working with hunters, local vigilante, and other agencies to effect the release of the victims.

