Herdsmen attack policeman in Bayelsa [Photo]

Some armed herdsmen on Tuesday attacked a policeman who was on duty around the flyover area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The officer, whose name was given as Charles Biweribo, a sergeant, was stabbed in his right leg by one of the herdsmen.

Chaos reportedly ensued when the herdsmen entered the premises of the Yenagoa Tower Hotel under construction near the flyover with their cows.

Upon noticing the movement, Biweribo and some officers who were on duty with him moved close and asked the herdsmen to move out of the premises with their cows.

It was learnt that the herdsmen refused to obey the policemen and an altercation ensued.

However, one of the herdsmen was said to have pulled a surprise as he pounced on Biweribo, stabbing him in his right leg and allegedly attempting to collect his rifle.

The victim was said to have been saved by the policemen who eventually arrested two of the herdsmen.

See a photo of the victim below.

The state Police Command confirmed the incident but said that it happened in “the premises of a leading construction company’s yard at the uncompleted Tower Hotel, Azikoro.”

The command in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, said that one Dautra Abakara and one Agonto Gimta went into the premises “with their cows for grazing.”

Butswat said that the officer was attacked by one of the herders who attempted to disarm him and his cocked gun accidentally discharged a bullet which wounded him in his right foot.

He said, “The policemen on duty and civilian guards asked them to leave the premises, the herders refused to leave.

“In an attempt to arrest them, one of the herdsmen tried to disarm a policeman and the officer’s cocked rifle exploded and the bullet pierced his right foot.

“The suspects, one Dautra Abakara and Agonto Gimta were arrested and detained for further investigation.”