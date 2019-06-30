Herdsmen Attack Ekiti Village, Kill Hunter

A hunter identified as Emmanuel Ilori has been shot dead by suspected herdsmen in Orin Ekiti, Ido-Osi local government area of Ekiti State.

Ilori met his brutal end while hunting alongside four of his colleagues in the early hours of Saturday.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on them and while others escaped, Ilori was not so lucky as he took a bullet.

“We met the herdsmen numbering about 30 at an abandoned piggery farm in the town and when we asked them what they were doing in the farm, they opened fire on us, resulting in the death of Mr Ilori,” Adeniyi Ajayi, one of the hunters who escaped, said.

Ajayi alleged that the suspects were kidnappers using the forest as hideouts.

The incident led to protest in the community as residents called on the government to check incessant killings and kidnappings.

The protesters lit bonfire on major roads, chanting different songs.

Francis Falusi, a high chief in the town, and Kolawole Rotimi, chairman of Rice Farmers in Ekiti, told journalists that a pregnant woman was killed by herdsmen in the community last year.

They appealed to Kayode Fayemi, governor of the state, to wade into the situation before it gets out of hand.

Both community leaders said herdsmen have been attacking farmers and feeding their cattle with their farm produce.

Caleb Ikechukwu, police public relations officer in the state, confirmed the killing of the hunter, saying the suspects would be arrested.