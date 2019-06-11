Herdsmen Abduct Woman, Stepson in Ondo, Demand N10m Ransom

Some suspected Fulani herdsmen have allegedly abducted a woman, Mrs Olawumi Adeleye and her stepson, Destiny Paul, on the Airport Road, in Osi town in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped by the bandits on their way from the church on Sunday evening.

A source who spoke to Punch said the herdsmen blocked the road with cows, forcing the victims, who were in a Lexus car to slow down and attempt to make a U-turn, they were thereafter abducted and taken to an unknown destination by the bandits.

The source said,

“Mrs Adeleye was coming from the church with her boy, suddenly the Fulani herdsmen put scores of their cows on the road. As the woman was trying to make a U-turn, to escape from the scene, they attacked her and damaged her car and later took her away with the boy.”

However, a family source stated that after some hours, the kidnappers had contacted the husband of the woman and demanded N10million ransom.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the men of the command had begun to trail the hoodlums.

“We have already swung into action, and we will soon get the victims free, unhurt. We have also started an investigation into the incident.” Joseph stated.

The monarch of Osi town, Oba David Olajide, confirmed the incident, saying the two victims were abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen on their way from the church.