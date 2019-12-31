Herdsman ‘rapes’ woman to death in Ebonyi

Operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command have arrested a herdsman for allegedly raping a 56-year-old woman to death.

A source in the community said the herdsman allegedly carried out the dastardly act on Saturday 28th December 2019 in Ufuezeraku, Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara local government area.

The police spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah also confirmed the incident, saying the suspect was arrested on Sunday 29th December and will soon be charged to court.

Odah gave the name of the victim as 56 years old Mrs Okereke while the suspect is simply identified as Isa.

The spokesman noted that calm has been restored in the area as the Police Command deployed more officers to calm the people of the area down.

Town Union Chairman of the Area, Peter Obasi also confirmed the incident.

He, however, called for peace from the community while urging the Police to ensure that justice is done to the perpetrators.