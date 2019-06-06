Herbalist Predicts Atiku will win at Presidential Election Tribunal

A traditional medicine practitioner in Anambra State, Igwe Ofomba, has predicted that the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February general elections, Atiku Abubakar, would unseat President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ofomba, at this year’s Onwa Nge festival in Nando community, Anambra East Local Government Area, said Atiku had been destined to become Nigeria’s President this year.

He said Atiku would be declared president after defeating Buhari at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

The ‘native doctor’ was so sure of his prediction that he said he would resign his practice of traditional medicine if his prediction fails.

“I am new servant of the new covenant, I deal with 1,777 spirits. Atiku Abubakar will be president of Nigeria this year through the tribunal and to assure you that he will emerge victorious and be declared winner.

“If what I am saying fails, I will resign my traditional medicine practice. I will make it known to the world through the electronic and print media that I have resigned if this prophecy fails,” he told the crowd.

“I said it before the elections that Atiku will and must be president of Nigeria. The 2019 presidential election was marred by electoral illegalities, which prevented Atiku from having outright victory and so the court will do the needful by giving him his stolen mandate as God has destined.”

Fingers crossed on this one…