Her Fashionista: Kim Kardashian Gushes Over North West’s Passion for Style

North West is towing her mother Kim Kardashian’s path.

Yesterday, the proud mum took to her Instagram to share an adorable new photo of daughter dressed up in high fashion, with a caption in which talked about how North is a fashionista.

“I didn’t think my daughter’s love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon,” Kim wrote on Thursday, May 2. “I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things.”

She continued, noting that she designed the sunglasses North wore in the photo. She said, “I made her these kid size @carolinalemkeberlinOpens a New Window. sunglasses because I really wouldn’t share mine lol! I love my fashionista Northie so much!”

See the post below:

