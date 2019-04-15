‘Her Blood will Torment Them’ – Daddy Showkey Curses Policemen Who Killed Woman [Video]

The brutal shooting of a woman by policemen in Lagos continues to generate reactions with veteran singer Daddy Showkey the latest to join the fray.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Showkey, a native of Ajegunle, said the police officers will not have rest of mind over the senseless killings.

Miss Ifeanyi and her boyfriend, Emmanuel, were shot by some policemen in the wee hours of Saturday, 13 April 2019 as they returned from a club.

While Miss Ifeanyi died, the boyfriend was a bit more fortunate as he is said to be recuperating in a hospital.

Showkey wrote:

“You people will not have rest of mind, The blood of the innocent people you people have been killing your family will not have rest of mind.

“A boy identified as Emmanuel aka AJ main boy, is currently battling for his life, while his girlfriend, Jessica Ada, is dead, following their encounter with some SARS operatives while returning from a club on Saturday, April 14, 2019, in Lagos.

“The lovers and a friend had gone to Club J5 in Olodi Apapa, on Friday, and were returning around 6:30a.m on Saturday, when they were accosted by some SARS operatives who were on a bike.

“Since there was no way to identify the officers, Emmanuel refused to stop for them and continued on his trip to drop Jessica at home, however, on getting to their destination, the officers showed up and opened fire on them.

“Jessica was shot twice in the belly and once on the lap, while her boyfriend was shot at the back of his head, but their friend was unhurt. The officers were later identified by some eyewitnesses and the DPO of Trinity Police Station confirmed that they have been transferred to the headquarters in Ikeja for interrogation.