Henry Cavill Reveals He ‘Would Love to’ Be the Next James Bond

Henry Cavil has revealed her would like to take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

Doing his press to hype his newest film Enola Holmes, Cavil was asked for his thoughts on the idea of taking over the role Craig will vacate following the release of the upcoming No Time To Die.

“If [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity,” he said, per The Wrap. “At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

And this comes one week after rumours surfaced that Tom Hardy has been cast as the new Bond character, although the Mad Max actor has yet to confirm this.

We can’t wait to see how it all pans out.

