Hennessy VS Class Season VI: King Pells Wins Week 3

Hennessy VS Class Season VI hosted the 3rd week of the radio show last week Wednesday 26TH June at the Beat FM studio, and it featured non- stop lyrical greatness!

The show kicked off at 8:20pm as expected with the contestants dropping hard bars to convince the judges who were, Beat FM radio host; Douglas Jekan, Rapper and guest judge; Ikechukwu, Ace Rapper; Vector, and former OAP and Hypeman; Jimmie.

After eliminating the weakest links, the final battle of the night saw 19-year-old rookie; Preacher Kingz and equally young rapper King Pells go head-to-head in the bid to emerge winner of week3. They both did their thing, but there could only be one winner and that was King Pells.

The guest judge for this week (week4) is versatile rapper; Falzthebahdguy, so tune in TONIGHT 17th July, from 8:20 pm -10: 20 pm to support your fav and enjoy good rap in the making!

Hennessy VS Class is Nigeria’s biggest Hip-Hop showcase platform for budding and talented rap MC’s and Femcees across Nigeria