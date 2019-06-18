Hennessy VS Class Rounds Up Auditions With The Final

Hennessy Artistry VS class live auditions stormed the city of Lagos on Saturday 1st of June 2019. Hundreds of young gifted lyricists from various parts of Nigeria swarmed Ultima Studios Lekki, with hopes of scaling through to the next stage of Nigeria’s premier hip-hop show.

Hennessy Artistry VS class live auditions stormed the city of Lagos on Saturday 1st of June 2019. Hundreds of young gifted lyricists from various parts of Nigeria swarmed Ultima Studios Lekki, with hopes of scaling through to the next stage of Nigeria’s premier hip-hop show.

Throughout this journey, judging the budding rappers were; Hip hop heavyweights- Vector the Viper and Ill Bliss and Celebrity Hypeman; Jimmie, who were eventually joined by guest judges for each state. The guest judge in Lagos was a versatile and conscious rapper, Falz The Bahd Guy, Port Harcourt had Veteran OAP; Spaceman and for Benin- Prolific lyricist and hitmaker, Erigga took the seat as the regional guest judge. Through a strict screening process, 20 of the best MC’s were selected from over 2000 entries nationwide.

If you think you possess the right bars to become the next rap icon, it’s not too late. Hurry now and make a 60-second video of yourself dropping your sickest flows and upload on Twitter OR Instagram and tag @hennessy using the hashtags #Hennessyvsclass2019 #HArtistry10

More rappers will be selected from the online auditions which ended on Friday 14th June. Radio shows to select the best of the best will be on for 5 weeks from Wednesday the 26th of June to 24th July 2019 on the Beat FM 99.9. Remember, you get to have a chance to determine which rapper goes through on the radio shows through Twitter polls so tune in to listen and cheer your favourite rapper on.

Join the conversations on social media using the hashtags #HArtistry10, #HA10 and #HennessyVSClass2019.