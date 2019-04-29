Helen Paul Calls Out Women Who Criticise Regina Daniel’s Marriage

Hele Paul wants you all to leave Regina Daniels the hell alone.

The comedian took to her Instagram yesterday to call out the women who she says have been criticising the teenager actress’s choice to marry 59-year-old billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

She reminded folks that there are children in orphanages who need motherly attention, and that these critics should focus their attention on more important issues. “Hypocrisy of the highest order, ladies are used to killing and condemning each other,” she wrote, adding, “Do you know what she has gone through? Do you know what pushed her and her family to go into such a marriage?”

She continued, “There are people who get married at an older age and their husbands are using them as punching bag. Why are we quick to judge women? The woman did this, the woman did that, What about the men? Please let us leave issues that are sorted and focus on matters that truly need attention.”

And this comes days after Daniels and Nwoko made their first public appearance as a couple.

Check out Paul’s video below: