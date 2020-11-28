Heiress Harris is Her Mother’s Daughter, Check Out Her Vocals

If there’s one thing Heiress Harris can do, she can sing and sure has the personality and making of a star.

The 4-year-old baby of rapper T.I and his wife, Tiny is her mother’s daughter as she showed off her singing prowess on her mother’s Instagram page.

Tiny shared a video of Heiress doing her thing flawlessly as she called on Deltas to make her little girl the cutest mascot ever.

She captioned the sweet video,

“Ok now Delta’s…let my baby in for the cutest real mascot ever!! It’s all @kamayadaplug doing!! She sanging anything, wherever! She ready! That’s her mama’s baby!!”

