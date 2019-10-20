Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 Welcomes Launchmetrics as Partner

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week is proud to announce global leaders in digital marketing, Launchmetrics as a partner.

With over a decade of experience, Launchmetrics develops intelligence that empowers companies in the fashion, luxury and cosmetics sectors, helping them grow their businesses and streamline their processes. More than 1,000 brands in 100+ countries use the Launchmetrics platform everyday to build successful marketing strategies.

This year, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week joins a roster of Launchmetrics partners which include Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo, MBFW Russia, MBPFW Prague, MBFW Tbilisi, Sao Paulo Fashion Week and MBFW Madrid.

Through this partnership, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week runway images will feature in the Launchmetrics GPS Radar members only platform. The GPS Radar is an organised private fashion community with over 40,000 of the industry’s top tier individuals and decision makers. Brands, media and retailers are able to connect seamlessly to share noteworthy news, events and opportunities in a tailored dashboard environment.

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week will be held from 23rd – 26th October, 2019 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel.

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 is sponsored by Heineken, Style House Files, Fetswallet and Darling. Supported by DSTV, LIRS, Fayrouz, NEPC, Sunlight Nigeria, TECNO, Garment Care and Launchmetrics.