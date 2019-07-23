Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019: Register to Attend These Fashion Focus Talks

It’s that time again! Fashion Focus Talks are officially around the corner!

In furtherance of Heineken Lagos Fashion Week’s vision to empower creatives within the African fashion industry, Fashion Focus Talks, an offshoot of Fashion Focus Africa, (the Lagos Fashion Week talent scouting and nurturing platform) will host a series of curated free talks to inspire collaboration amongst African creatives to achieve sustainable businesses and a thriving socio-economic industry.

Fashion Focus Talks will visit 4 cities across Africa to hold talks in partnership with key stakeholders in each city.

The schedule for the 2019 Fashion Focus Talks has been confirmed. Lagos will be the first city to host this year’s inaugural talks on 15th August, followed by Abuja on 20th August, Dakar 24th August and the talks will round up in Kigali on 31st August. This year’s theme, #BeyondCreativity, will address the future of fashion and the need to drive conversations beyond the beauty of craftsmanship to how more value can be created within the ecosystem.

“Following the introduction of Fashion Focus Talks beyond Nigerian cities last year, we are excited to bring the talks to two new cities this year – Dakar and Kigali. Sharing, networking and collaboration are powerful and necessary for today’s fashion businesses. We aim to create an environment that fosters these elements through the Fashion Focus Talks. We look forward to driving meaningful conversations, that will positively impact the creatives within these regions with the knowledge to propel their businesses forward.” – commented Founder and Executive Director, Omoyemi Akerele.

Fashion Focus Talks long term partners include Heineken, Style House Files and FetsWallet.

Speaker announcements for Lagos, Abuja, Dakar and Kigali will be released over the next few weeks, so please follow our social media platforms and website listed below for updates.

Attendance to all Fashion Focus Talks is FREE but registration is required.

Follow this link to register to attend.

Applications for this year’s Fashion Focus Africa incubator programme will open on August 15th details and criteria to follow.